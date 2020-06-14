Amitabh Bachchan praises late Rishi Kapoor for his lip sync skills

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan remembered late friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor and praised him for his lip-sync skills.



Taking to Instagram, the Pink actor shared an adorable photo featuring Rishi, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar and wrote, “No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor.”

Rishi could be seen enjoying like a true blue Bollywood veteran and lip-syncs the song.



Amitabh further wrote, “just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable.”

He also shared the same photo on his Twitter handle.

Amitabh and Rishi had been great friends and they also collaborated in some of their hit films.

Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020 after battling cancer for about a year.