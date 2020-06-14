Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir give fans major couple goals with a loved-up photo

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali and her husband Ahad Raza Mir gave fans major couple goals and received love after the actress shared a loved-up photo on Instagram.



The Alif actress, who is spending quality time with husband and family in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, turned to photo-video sharing app and posted a PDA-filled photo of herself with Ahad Raza Mir.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the endearing post and it garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sajal’s sister Saboor Ali, her best friend Zara Noor Abbas and others also dropped lovely comments on the post.



Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in March 2020 and the couple have been treating their fans with adorable photos from the quarantine.