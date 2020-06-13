Former James Bond star says he has lost two life-long friends to coronavirus

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has revealed that he has lost two life-long friends to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview, the actor said, "I lost two friends to Covid-19. They were friends of 45 years... No matter where you are and how beautiful it may be, you still have this awful threat to life looming."

The actor further said, "You have to keep pushing the rock uphill, and you have to keep involved in life. We are at war. People are dying."

Brosnan expressed hope that the pandemic will have a positive effect on the people who managed to survive.

"Hopefully after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of our planet," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed thousands of people and affected millions across the world.

The disease also rendered millions of people jobless in the United States alone where over 100,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.



