close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson's 'Tenet' to open on July 31

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 13, 2020

Christopher Nolan directorial  “Tenet” will debut in cinemas on July 31 as theaters start to reopen worldwide.

 Cinema operators hope “Tenet” and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.

The “Tenet” release date announced Friday is two weeks later than the previously planned July 17 debut. But Warner Bros confirmed that one of the year’s most highly anticipated movies will not face a longer delay as many in Hollywood feared.

“Tenet” is a big budget, science-fiction spy movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson from the British director of hits like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Inception.” Little has been revealed about the plot.


Latest News

More From Entertainment