Robert Pattinson's 'Tenet' to open on July 31

Christopher Nolan directorial “Tenet” will debut in cinemas on July 31 as theaters start to reopen worldwide.

Cinema operators hope “Tenet” and other blockbusters will help create a late-summer rebound.

The “Tenet” release date announced Friday is two weeks later than the previously planned July 17 debut. But Warner Bros confirmed that one of the year’s most highly anticipated movies will not face a longer delay as many in Hollywood feared.

“Tenet” is a big budget, science-fiction spy movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson from the British director of hits like “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Inception.” Little has been revealed about the plot.





