Anurag Kashyap looks back at his fight with Karan Johar

Anurag Kashyap recalls a rather head-butting fight with Karan Johar on a trip down memory lane

Anurag Kashyap is a Bollywood powerhouse well known for films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dev.D, Manmarziyaan and more.



During his interview with Mid-Day the director revealed, “I had just discovered theatre, and was told that you need to get pictures clicked, if you want work. I did, after collecting Rs 3000, which was a big sum then. And I started doing a lot of acting on stage, and I did some films."

The director has no shortage of embarrassing and funny stories for he accumulated his fair share over the course of his life. One of his most memorable moments was during his spat with Karan Johar.

Kashyap claims that soon after he dubbed Karan a ‘fat kid’ the latter came back guns blazing and called him out to be a psychopath.

He was quoted saying, "Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike.”

Kashyap has always been a prankster, taking a trip down memory lane he recalls his encounter with Shah Rukh Khan at the latter’s bungalow. He claimed, "I was hungry and I walked into his house, using our college connection. I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make omelette.”