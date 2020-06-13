Shakti Kapoor reveals Shraddha will not return to work post lockdown

Shakti Kapoor has appeared to have laid down the law at home and it appears Shraddha will not be stepping out in glam anytime soon.

During an interview with E Times the loving father explained that while they will slowly resimulate into the daily grind, it will be in a very cautious and controlled manner.

He claims, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don't think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come. I won't let my children out for now."

While he believes work is a necessary part of life, safety and security are paramount and because of that a person’s first priority in these times should be to take care of themselves. "I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside."