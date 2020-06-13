Gwyneth Paltrow throws light on her new-found perspective on life amid quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the newfound perspectives that she discovered in isolation

Gwyneth Paltrow came forth detailing her journey through quarantine and all that she has learned during this challenging period.

The 47-year-old Avengers: Endgame was the face of Shape magazine’s July/August issue and during an interview for the cover story, the actor shared the newfound perspectives that she discovered in isolation.

The Goop founder said she hadn’t realized “how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems."

“As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both,” she said adding that she is beginning to “settle down” in her “brain and body.”

"It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward.”

"Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations," she continued.

"We linger at the table; our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect.”

She went on to further reveal how she keeps stress away during these difficult times: "I try to do exercises every day for my back and neck because of all the Zoom calls I’m on.”

Gwyneth said further apart from her fitness and yoga class online, she and her husband Brad Falchuk also go out for walks thrice a week.