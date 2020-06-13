Kate Middleton wants to end the comparisons with Meghan Markle once and for all

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been entwined in continuous comparisons ever since the former married into the British royal family.

And with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit, the comparisons have greatly elevated with some false stories about the relationship between the two duchesses also coming afloat.

It appears that Kate’s row with Tatler may have been the last straw for her. As per reports, she is now quite keen on setting the record straight about the false claims made in the magazine’s cover story about her, as well as the otherwise circulating claims about her cold war with Meghan.

Former royal editor Duncan Larcombe during an interview with New magazine said that the Duchess of Cambridge was quite ‘upset’ by Tatler’s claims and wants to end the comparisons once and for all.

“It’s almost as though they want to draw a line in the sand where it’s gone a bit too far,” he said, adding that the comparisons make it seem like “Kate is almost used by some outlets as a stick to beat Meghan with.”

“We know William and Kate are very sensitive about comparisons with Meghan. The narrative of that falling out between William and Kate and Harry and Meghan touches a nerve,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Prince William and Kate are planning to sue Tatler magazine over the ‘sexist’ article that attacked the duchess’ weight among other things.

The publication was slapped with a lawsuit in reference to its article titled “Catherine the Great,” which also claimed that Meghan and Kate had a fall out, prior to her wedding with Harry in 2018. As per reports, the piece’s depiction of her family life as well her weight had managed to irk the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier, Kensington Palace too issued a strong statement against Tatler, claiming the article had a "swathe of inaccuracies and false representations".

The palace has also sent legal letter on Kate’s behalf for the article’s retraction.

The Mail on Sunday cited a royal source as saying: "That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies.”