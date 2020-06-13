Jennifer Lopez enjoys romantic bike ride with fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez looked dashing as they enjoyed a romantic bike ride through their sunny Bel Air neighborhood on Friday.

The 'Hustlers' star donned a striped ensemble as she effortlessly kept up with the retired Major League Baseball player, who sported a black t-shirt and jeans.

Soaking up the sunshine and pedaling along, J-Lo, 50, flashed her gorgeous gams and adoringly gazed at Rodriguez.

Late last month, the power couple revealed that their upcoming nuptials have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The power couple worked hard to break a sweat, the twin mom swept her long tresses in a tousled bun and closely followed her man's lead.



Their blended family already appeared to love the new pup, as Alex and Jennifer shared multiple snaps of the twins playing with their latest addition.