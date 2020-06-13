Denny O'Neil, Batman comics writer, dies at 81

The legendary comics writer and editor Dennis 'Denny' O'Neil died of natural causes on Thursday. He was 81.

O'Neil is best known for his work writing Batman comic books for DC, and he later took on an editing role for the caped crusaders tales from 1986–2000.



He also wrote for other iconic comic book heroes, this time for Marvel, including Spider-Man and Iron Man.



He was also involved in naming Optimus Prime, the leader of the Transformers series.



Following his death, family and friends flooded social media with love for the comic world legend.





