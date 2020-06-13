Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney loses 'Good Morning America' job in racism row

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has lost Good Morning America job in racism row.

The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) has confirmed that they've cut ties with Jessica Mulroney and she will no longer appear on 'Good Morning America' as a fashion contributor.

It comes after she threatened to sue black influencer Sasha Exeter after the pair got into a row over racism on Instagram.



Following the incident, Jessica was fired by CTV and department store Hudson Bay.

She then took to Instagram to say she was stepping back from her work engagements.

She wrote: "I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I'm going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family.



"I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry.

"I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong."







