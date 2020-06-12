Ali Zafar wants government to impose lockdown in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, singer Ali Zafar has requested the government to impose a lockdown in Lahore to prevent spread of the disease.
Ali urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose a 15-day lockdown in the provincial capital because the city has become a hot spot for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the singer said the increasing number of infections are putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system.
"Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI, CM @UsmanAKBuzdar Urging you to consider locking down Lahore for 15 days at least as the entire city has become a hot spot for the virus itself with appx 2 million people infected & growing exponentially putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system," he tweeted.
Over 128,000 have been infected with COVID-19 and over 2400 people lost their lives to the deadly disease across the country.