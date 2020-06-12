Ali Zafar wants government to impose lockdown in Lahore

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, singer Ali Zafar has requested the government to impose a lockdown in Lahore to prevent spread of the disease.

Ali urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to impose a 15-day lockdown in the provincial capital because the city has become a hot spot for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the singer said the increasing number of infections are putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system.

"Dear PM @ImranKhanPTI, CM @UsmanAKBuzdar Urging you to consider locking down Lahore for 15 days at least as the entire city has become a hot spot for the virus itself with appx 2 million people infected & growing exponentially putting unbearable pressure on the healthcare system," he tweeted.

Over 128,000 have been infected with COVID-19 and over 2400 people lost their lives to the deadly disease across the country.





