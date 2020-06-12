Daren Sammy wins hearts with reply to Indian actress' tweet about racism

Former West Indian captain Daren Sammy recently revealed that that he had to face racial comments while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Sammy - who plays for PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi - has raised his voice against racism as protests erupted in US and other countries over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

The former skipper who led his team to T20 World Cup victories twice urged the cricketing world to raise its voice against racism.

Sammy had alleged that he was called ‘Kalu’ by some of his Sunrisers Hyderbad teammates while he was playing for the franchise back in 2013-14 seasons of the IPL.



His tweet created a lot of stir, with some Bollywood celebrities also voicing their opinion on it. Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar was one of the actors to react on the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Swara asked what would the response of the West Indian all-rounder’s be if the person “operated from a place of love” while calling him by that name.

She also demand an apology from the Sammy’s Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates for hurting his sentiments. “Dear Darren Sammy if someone used the N word at a black person & said they 'operated from a place of love' what would [you] say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & its variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially!” tweeted Bhaskar.

Replying to the actress, Sammy wrote, “Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident & proud to be black. That will never change.”

Social media users and Sammy's fans are praising him for his epic reply to the Indian actress.

