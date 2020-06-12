Machine Gun Kelly slams New York police boss amid protests over George Floyd killing

Black Lives Matter movement protests have rocked the United States in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis on May 25, with Hollywood stars, musicians and sports celebrities raising voice against racial inequality.

Machine Gun Kelly has regularly attended the protests against police brutality.

The Cleveland rapper has also used his social media accounts, especially Twitter, to raise his voice against racial inequality.

While US authorities have decided to charge the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd, protesters and police still continue to clash in several cities.

In a recent press briefing, a senior New York police official condemned the people who are targeting police during the protests.

"Stop treating us like animals and thugs and start treating us with some respect... Our legislators abandoned us. The press is vilifying us. It's disgusting," official Mike O'Meara said during a press briefing.

When Machine Gun Kelly's attention was drawn towards the officer's rant on Twitter, the 'Rap Devil' said: "This man sounds stupid as hell."



