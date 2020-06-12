Ananya Panday touches upon her busy schedule pre-pandemic and how she managed it

Ananya Panday is one of the most hardworking actress in Bollywood and ever since her initial Bollywood debut, she has been engrossed in work.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Ananya was quoted speaking about how it felt to not know the turn life was taking while she was totally immersed in work.

She was quoted saying, "It was all going so fast that I did not even have a moment to realize that 'Oh actually so much has happened.”

Her ability to portray distinctive characters in unparalleled within the industry and during her interview she touched upon her lack of free time.

She claimed, "Honestly, I feel like last year and even the year before that, half of it went so fast that I did not have time to realize that I had finished these projects. Like Student of the Year 2 came out and as soon as that came out I was shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and as soon as that got done I was shooting for my their film Khaali Peeli."

"When I was shooting for Khaali Peeli that is the time Pati Patni aur Woh had released. Khaali Peeli was actually supposed to come out in theatres. It was supposed to be three releases back to back. It was all going so fast that I did not even have a moment to realize that 'Oh actually so much has happened'. Till before this lockdown I did not even have consecutive three days together sitting at home."

She further went on to say, "I think right now I am actually realizing in this time I have gotten in these two months that how used to I had gotten to being on sets. That actually more than my home being on set, in front of the camera, or being in the van is my home. I was never at home and always working and I loved that. I had gotten used to this fast-paced life. Now just sitting and looking back I am really very grateful for everything and I can't wait to return."