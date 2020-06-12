Prince Harry opens up about fears surrounding the future of his son Archie

As a result of current racial inequality gearing its ugly head, Prince Harry has stepped up in hope to aid those fighting for this change.

Last Thursday he showcased his support towards African Parks which is a non-profit organization. During their annual review, Prince Harry wore his heart on his sleeve discussing how he wishes to create a better future for his son.

He was quoted saying, "Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," he wrote. "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."

He also touched upon the time sensitive issues plaguing the planet as we speak. Prince Harry claims, "We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," Harry explained. "The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralyzed by them."