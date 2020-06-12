Kelly Clarkson calls it quits after filing for divorce with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock appear to have parted ways.

According to a source close to Entertainment Tonight, a few revelations about the couple’s relationship have come to light.

"Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock hoped things would work out between them, but quarantine only made things worse,” the source went on to say, "Kelly and Brandon had been having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out. They both hoped quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead the change in environment was actually detrimental.”

"Kelly knew she just needed to follow her heart and finally realized divorce was her only option." In her divorce plea, Kelly appealed for custody, however the parents aim to co-parent both their kids equally. "Kelly and Brandon haven't cut each other off; they are still talking to one another. They are both heartbroken, but their plan is to put the kids first.”

"Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be. They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time.”