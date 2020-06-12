Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney regrets over ‘racist’ remarks

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, who was removed as a host from TV show after alleged ‘racist’ remarks, has extended her apology on social media.



She issued statement saying “As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out.”

“I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intent in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”





“I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long.”

“As I’ve considered what to say publicly, I recognize that isn’t enough. This is why I’m going to be stepping back from social media in coming days and giving my microphone to Black voices by having them take over my account and share their experience. I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen.”

She went on to say “I have also asked Sasha if she would be willing to take over my account whatever she is comfortable and tell her story.”

“The real work of bringing change goes beyond Instagram, and I want you all to know that I’m committed to using every platform and resource available to me to continue the important work of anti-racism.”

Before signing off, she said, “I hope you will all continue to hold me accountable.”

Jessica Mulroney hosts a show on a Canadian TV network and was sacked from her role as a TV presenter after having a row about white privilege with a black social media influencer Sasha Exeter.