‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry reminds fans about Coronavirus pandemic

American-Canadian actor and comedian Matthew Perry has reminded people that novel coronavirus is still very much with us although restrictions were eased.



The Friends star turned to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of beach and wrote, “Just a FRIENDly reminder that Covid is still very much with us.”

He went on to say “Nothing has changed when it comes to that. Just because bars and restaurants are opening up, it does not mean that they are safe.”

Earlier, Matthew emerged from lockdown recently to show his support for Black Lives Matter on social media.



He wrote, “Though I am from Canada, I am a white man living in America, which means I am privileged. I don’t know how to fix everything that is wrong, but I want to learn how to be a better ally for every Black person affected by systemic racism. Allow me to say: #BlackLivesMatter.”