Katrina Kaif says she signed films without reading scripts during start of career

Katrina Kaif has recently admitted to doing films without even reading scripts beforehand during the start of her career.



In an honest confession during one of her past interviews, Katrina said that she signed films without giving scripts a read.

She added that although she does not remember which film, but these were films earlier in her career like Welcome, Singh is Kingg, etc.

The Bharat actress further revealed how for this one film she told her friends she is the main character in the film because that is what she understood, however, it turned out later that she was just doing a supporting role.

Katrina added that for big production houses she still doesn't read scripts because sometimes she does not want to, like in the cases of Jab Tak Hai Jaan or Ek Tha Tiger, where she had an intuitive feeling that they will do good.