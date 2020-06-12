Shakti Kapoor bars Shraddha Kapoor to resume work as COVID-19 lockdown eases

Shakti Kapoor has come forth revealing his thoughts on the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown.

As many filmmakers prepare to go back to shooting, the actor in an exclusive chat with ETimes, said, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come."

Talking of Shraddha going to work, he added, "I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.”

Elaborating further on the matter, Shakti said, “There are no beds in the hospitals and they are charging a bomb to treat people. There was this news where a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I am going to make a video on this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left.”

As India relaxed lockdown rules, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has given a go-ahead to the producers wanting to start shooting.