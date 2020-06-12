Shakti Kapoor bars Shraddha Kapoor to resume work as COVID-19 lockdown eases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakti Kapoor has come forth revealing his thoughts on the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown.
As many filmmakers prepare to go back to shooting, the actor in an exclusive chat with ETimes, said, "I will not go out and work for now, nor will I allow my daughter Shraddha to resume work. I don’t think the threat is gone. I feel the worst is yet to come."
Talking of Shraddha going to work, he added, "I won’t let my children out for now. I know work is important but not at the cost of one's life. It will be very chaotic if people start shooting now. I tell industry people in our group that it is better to wait than pay hospital bills. It is still a very bad state of affairs outside.”
Elaborating further on the matter, Shakti said, “There are no beds in the hospitals and they are charging a bomb to treat people. There was this news where a person was kept tied to his bed in the hospital because he was unable to pay his bills. I am going to make a video on this too. The world has become a very sad place now. There is no humanity left.”
As India relaxed lockdown rules, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has given a go-ahead to the producers wanting to start shooting.