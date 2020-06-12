Kate Middleton channels Meghan Markle in blue dress resonant with latter's iconic look

Kate Middleton was seen dazzling in a bright blue dress in a recent video clip she uploaded in relation to her coronavirus photography project with the National Gallery.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who looked ethereal wearing a bright blue Stella McCartney dress, reminded of the time Meghan slayed in a similar outfit designed by Victoria Beckham, in what could easily be touted as one of the latter's most iconic fashion moments in history.

According to Hello! magazine, Kate's blue dress is not new as she had worn it to the National Portrait Gallery in 2012, as well as on a number of other subsequent occasions in the past.

It is being reported that one of the reasons Kate decided to sport the dress again might be because Meghan's jaw-dropping look inspired her to dig out a blue dress of her own.

Another plausible reason could just be that Kate wanted to have her photo project a recurring theme, as she first wore her Stella McCartney dress to the National Portrait Gallery, which she is now holding the photography project in collaboration with.