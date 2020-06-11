close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2020

After praising BTS fans, John Cena makes generous donation to Black Lives Matter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 11, 2020

South Korea boy band BTS made a $ 1 million donation to Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's killing in the United States.

Fans of the band also made the same contribution to support the movement against racial inequality.

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena recently took to Twitter and showered praises on BTS fans for making a huge donation.

The actor then announced to match the donation to the cause.

 John Cena praised the BTS fans, saying he was happy to join BTS ARMY in efforts to match BTS tremendous donations.

"One of many reasons I respect BTS...Thank you #BTS and BTS ARMY," he wrote.


