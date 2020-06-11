close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2020

Dakota Johnson is returning to TV with Amazon series 'Rodeo Queens'

Amazon's upcoming comedy series "Rodeo Queens", which is currently in the works,  will feature Dakota Johnson.

 Created by Christy Hall, the mockumentary will follow an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the crown.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress will also act as one of the executive producers on the project in the works, which marks her return to TV.

Dakota Johnson is currently appearing in "The High Note" alongside Tracee Ellis Ross as the put upon assistant.

Previously she featured in "Suspira" and "The Peanut Butter Falcon" while her upcoming projects include "The Friend" with Jason Siegel and Casey Affleck and Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry, Darling".

