Watch: Prince Philip surprises reporter on live TV in viral video

Social media users are circulating a funny video of Prince Philip in which the Duke of Edinburgh surprises a TV reporter.

The video went viral on the occasion of Prince Philip's 99th birthday.

Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrated his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there was a little public fanfare to mark the occasion.



Philip spent the day privately at Windsor Castle, west of London, where he and the 94-year-old monarch have been staying during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

The rest of the royal family had to send their best wishes to him by video calls.

Traditionally, the prince’s birthday would be celebrated with gun salutes in London but with social gatherings banned, the queen felt it would be inappropriate for such royal ceremonies to go ahead and cancelled such tributes for her own birthday in April for the first time in her 68-year reign.