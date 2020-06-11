Shahid Kapoor aids over 40 Bollywood dancers with monetary aid amid lockdown

About three months have passed since most businesses got shut down and with the looming crisis currently overhead, daily wage workers have being baring the larger brunt of it and it appears Shahid Kapoor has stepped up to offer them help.

According to a report by the Times of India, Shahid Kapoor has been working with over 40 backup Bollywood dancers who he has worked with during his long career.

A former dancer spoke to a leading daily about aid, claiming, "Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months. We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishk."

He also added, "It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, we have even included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Naach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal."