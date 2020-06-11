Prince William detested the idea of becoming king, and often complained to Diana

Prince William told his late mother Princess Diana that he ‘hated’ the idea of becoming king

It looks like Prince Harry isn’t the only one detesting his royal roots, as reports suggest, Prince William is not too thrilled about taking charge of the throne either.

As per circulating reports, the Duke of Cambridge had told his late mother Princess Diana that he ‘hated’ the idea of becoming king, all the while Prince Harry was eager to step up to the role.

Things may have taken a 360 degree turn now but William, being Diana and Prince Charles’ firstborn had ample responsibility and pressure on his shoulders since a young age.

According to journalist Jeremy Paxman, William had often times told his mother how he had little to no interest in becoming the country’s crowned head.

“We talked about our children, and [Princess Diana] said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it,’” Paxman told Mirror.

However, now, years later, William and Kate are responsibly fulfilling their roles as senior royals while Harry and Meghan are starting anew across the pond in Los Angeles, California.