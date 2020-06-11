Warner Bros. issues statement after J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans controversy

Warner Bros. statement comes after J.K Rowling’s controversial stance on transgender people

After drawing flak from around the world over her transphobic statements, acclaimed British writer J.K. Rowling is now being condemned by Warner Bros. as well.

Responding to the celebrated author’s controversial comments, the company laid emphasis on their inclusive culture for their audiences around the globe.

“The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world,” the company said.

“We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content,” it was further added.

The statement comes after Rowling’s controversial stance on how transgender people define their identity.

She has since been slammed by some of the stars of her own Harry Potter series, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne and Katie Leung.

Coming to her defense, Rowling penned a 3,695-word essay on gender identity where she also detailed her own troubled past with domestic abuse and sexual assault.

“I've been in the public eye now for over twenty years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor," Rowling wrote.

"This isn't because I'm ashamed those things happened to me, but because they're traumatic to revisit and remember."

"Huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists; I know this because so many have got in touch with me to tell their stories," she wrote.

Rowling ended her post by affirming that she was "a survivor (and) certainly not a victim".

"I haven't written this essay in the hope that anybody will get out a violin for me, not even a teeny-weeny one," she said.

"I've only mentioned my past because, like every other human being on this planet, I have a complex backstory, which shapes my fears, my interests and my opinions."