Chris Hemsworth praises front-line warriors of children’s hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Undoubtedly, the health care heroes have gone above and beyond their call of duty while a number of patients have emerged victorious during coronavirus pandemic.
Dashing actor Chris Hemsworth has commended the doctors and nurses on the Covid-19 ward of a children’s hospital as the 'real superheroes'.
The 'Thor' star also answered the questions about the 'Avengers' films during his interaction with the patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC.