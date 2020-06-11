Chris Hemsworth praises front-line warriors of children’s hospital

Undoubtedly, the health care heroes have gone above and beyond their call of duty while a number of patients have emerged victorious during coronavirus pandemic.



Dashing actor Chris Hemsworth has commended the doctors and nurses on the Covid-19 ward of a children’s hospital as the 'real superheroes'.

The 'Thor' star also answered the questions about the 'Avengers' films during his interaction with the patients at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC.



