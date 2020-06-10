Chris Hemsworth says doctors and nurses are real superheros

Thor actor Chirs Hemswoth has said he only pretends to be superhero but real ones are the doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus.

The actor recently interacted with doctors and patients at the Children's National Hospital in Washington DC.

The "Extraction" actor responded to questions about "Avengers" and posed for pictures over Zoom.

Talking to staff, he said doctors and nurses deployed at the coronavirus ward of the medical facility are the "real superheros".

He said: "You guys are fantastic, thank you so much for your wonderful, selfless, fantastic work, you’re the real superheroes.

Its absolutely incredible, as I said you guys are the superheroes, I pretend to be one but you guys are the real thing.

So, from myself and everyone around the world, we are beyond appreciative for the work you guys do, it’s beyond incredible.”