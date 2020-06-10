close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 10, 2020

Jennifer Lopez shares motivational video for fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 10, 2020

There are no boundaries when it comes to dreams and what "we want to do with out lives", singer Jennifer Lopez said in a motivational video which she shared with her millions of fans on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez  encouraged her followers to work hard to achieve whatever they have set their eyes on.

"We are limitless if we work hard enough at it. There are NO boundaries but the work IS required. We must make a commitment to do better, be better… We must keep the momentum. We’re in this for the long haul," she captioned her video.


Latest News

More From Entertainment