Jennifer Lopez shares motivational video for fans

There are no boundaries when it comes to dreams and what "we want to do with out lives", singer Jennifer Lopez said in a motivational video which she shared with her millions of fans on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez encouraged her followers to work hard to achieve whatever they have set their eyes on.

"We are limitless if we work hard enough at it. There are NO boundaries but the work IS required. We must make a commitment to do better, be better… We must keep the momentum. We’re in this for the long haul," she captioned her video.





