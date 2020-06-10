HBO Max pulls 'Gone With The Wind' over racially insensitive scenes

HBO Max has removed "Gone With The Wind" over racist depictions and racially insensitive scenes .

According to HBO, the Oscar winning film will return with added context to address its racially insensitive scenes.

The film has faced criticism for its portrayal of confederacy and slavery on a Southern plantation.

According to HBO,the film featuring Clark Gable and Vivein Leigh, will return to the streaming service with a full "discussion of its historical context.

“Gone With The Wind is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.

“These depictions are certainly counter to WarnerMedia’s values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history.”