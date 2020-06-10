Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate Prince Philips' birthday

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were due to celebrate Prince Philip's 99th birthday over a personal telephone call to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry, who has moved to US along with his family, is said to have a close bond with his grandfather.



Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday today (Wednesday), although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the day privately at Windsor Castle, west of London, where he and the 94-year-old monarch have been staying during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown.

That means the rest of the royal family will have to send their best wishes to him by video calls.

Traditionally, the prince’s birthday would be celebrated with gun salutes in London but with social gatherings banned, the queen felt it would be inappropriate for such royal ceremonies to go ahead and cancelled such tributes for her own birthday in April for the first time in her 68-year reign.