Reese Witherspoon slapped with lawsuit as her act of kindness backfires

Reese Witherspoon’s act of generosity amid this pandemic seems to have blown up in her own face.

The Legally Blonde star now has legal trouble knocking on her door after three teachers filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly misleading them into thinking her clothing line, Draper James, is giving away free dresses to all teachers.

The company, as reported by the New York Times, had announced: “Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”

However, they also added that the offer would only be valid till their supplies last. NYT also reported that the website quickly crashed after the post went up as the company did not “anticipate the volume of response.”

Now, three teachers are suing the actor according to TMZ, for not disclosing that they only had 250 dresses to give away while also getting email addresses of all those applying to promote the brand and its products.

Draper Jones’ attorney Theane Evangelis was quick to respond to the lawsuit, calling it ‘baseless’: “This lawsuit is an unjust attempt to exploit Draper James’ good intentions to honor the teacher community by gifting hundreds of free dresses. The fact that supplies were limited, such that a free dress could not be provided to every teacher who responded, was disclosed and is no basis for a lawsuit.”

“Draper James looks forward to defending this case, to continuing its efforts to acknowledge the extraordinary contributions made by teachers during this time of need, and to being vindicated in court,” Evangelis added.