Ranveer Singh identifies most with the 90’s era, calls himself a 'product of television'

Ranveer Singh has his longstanding love for television to thank for his Bollywood success

Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly hailed as one of the industry’s finest.

And it looks like the megastar has his longstanding love for television to thank for that, as revealed by him during a recent interview.

Talking about how his love for music and movies led to him being glued to the television screens, Ranveer was quoted by Mid-Day as saying: "I am a 90's kid. Born in 1985, the 90s era is what defines me. Following everything from movies, music, pop culture, fashion and those are my formative years.”

“Whatever you subscribe to, stays with you forever. I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh! Basically, I am TV ka bachcha, a product of television, a tv kid. When kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box!"

"When I was not watching movies on VCR, I was watching Doordarshan. I remember waiting for Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Chhaya Geet. It was like an event for me. I used to work backwards from the telecast time. That's the decade for me,” he continued.

“I used to watch TV all the time, non-stop which included WWF! Even when mom was watching Santa Barbara and The Bold and the Beautiful, I was totally hooked,” he concluded.

On the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.