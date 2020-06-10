Chemistry teacher's 'makeshift tripod' for online classes wins praises on internet





Amidst the closure of educational institutes in most parts of the world during coronavirus outbreak, a clothes hanger, a plastic chair and a mobile phone were all it took for an Indian chemistry teacher to come up with a makeshift tripod to conduct an online class for her students.

The dedication on the teacher's part won her immense praise on social media.

Moumita B, the chemistry teacher from Pune, shared a video on LinkedIn one week ago to show how she was conducting online classes as the coronavirus forced millions of students in India to stay at home.

Posting a video that showed her writing on a chalkboard as she went about teaching the class, Moumita showed all that where there is a will, there is a way.

To ensure that her students could see the chalkboard, the teacher - who did not have a tripod - ingeniously came up with a makeshift one. She tied her phone to a clothes hanger and suspended it between a plastic chair and the ceiling to create a makeshift tripod, allowing her students to look at the chalkboard as she taught clearly, NDTV reported.

"As I didn't have any tripod so I made an Indian jugad [substitute] for taking online classes from my home," wrote Moumita on her LinkedIn page, where it went gone viral with over 2 million views and more than 600 comments.

The screenshot from the video also made rounds on Twitter, winning the chemistry teacher tons of praise for her commitment and dedication.

"I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed," wrote one of the users on the micro-blogging site.



