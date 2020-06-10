Deepika Padukone sends love to father on his 65th birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared her childhood photo with father Prakash Padukone to wish him on his 65th birthday and called him ‘the greatest off-screen hero”.



The Padmaavat actress turned to Instagram and shared the endearing post.

In the cute photo, the father-daughter duo flash a smile for the camera.

Deepika wrote, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being!”

“Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you! #pappa #padukone.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of thousands of fans.

Deepika’s younger sister Anisha Padukone also dropped a heart emoji in the comment box to show her love for the dad and the endearing post.

Deepika is currently enjoying quality time with husband Ranveer Singh at their home in Mumbai and keep updating fans by sharing photos and videos on social media.