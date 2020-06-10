close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
June 10, 2020

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' animator tweets he's begun work on sequel

Wed, Jun 10, 2020

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' animator Nick Kondo revealed on Tuesday that he has begun work on sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film.

The superhero movie  was originally scheduled to release on April 8, 2022, and despite scheduling setbacks due to COVID-19 is still on course for a release sometime that year.

Kondo's tweet showed a brief video of the film's logo, along with the number '2022'.  

Peter Parker remains part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- thanks partly to Tom Holland, who currently portrays the live-action version of the character. Sony Pictures Animation developed the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie released in 2018.

