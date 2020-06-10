Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, other celebs auction clothes to benefit the NAACP

Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and other renowned models are linking up to donate pieces from their personal wardrobe to raise money for the NAACP and the UK's National Health Service Charities Together.

Model-turned-designer Helena Christensen donated a vintage Christian Dior dress that she wore to an Oscars’ week party that made her feel “cool and chic.”



Runway queen Joan Smalls offered a Givenchy bag that she used nonstop for travel. She says that the size is "deceptive" because you can fit a whole bunch of things inside and she's offering it up because she got a lot of use out of it and wants to share the convenience with someone else.

Gigi Hadid posed for a mirror selfie alongside her boyfriend Zayn Malik. His tattooed back acts as a backdrop for the Dior saddlebag which Hadid is donating to the auction.

Additional items will be revealed when the auction goes live, but if they've appeared in Vogue then one thing's guaranteed: They're going to be fabulous.

The auction is in partnership with British Vogue and the luxury resale site Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI) and each piece from the collection is featured in the magazine's July 2020 issue as part of a series of selfies the women took while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.