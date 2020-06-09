Anushka Sharma fumes as another animal brutality case comes afloat in India

Anushka Sharma turned to her Instagram Story to express her rage over yet another incident of animal brutality

Anushka Sharma is one voice in Bollywood never shying away from calling out injustices and cruelties, especially when it comes to animals.

The actor turned to her Instagram Story to express her rage over yet another incident of animal brutality in India.

“What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty," she wrote.

The actor had shared a screenshot of a horrifying news story about a jackal in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy getting killed after a country-made bomb exploded in its mouth.

Twelve gypsies have been taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department for the heinous crime.

Anushka was amongst the numerous celebrities who had previously raised their voice for a pregnant Kerala elephant who had a similar fate as the jackal.