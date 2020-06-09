Shoojit Sircar touches upon the demise of Irrfan Khan with a heartfelt tribute

As the Indian Government eases lockdown, a number of productions in Bollywood were given the green signal to kick start again. In light of an upcoming release, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar opened up about what it is like to return to work without Irrfan in the toe.

During an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker touched upon the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, claiming, "Gulabo Sitabo was ready before the lockdown; all I did was deliver the film. The work on Udham Singh was halted due to the lockdown. Now, we are adhering to the guidelines as we proceed. The future at work won't be easy. Shooting is best done in utter chaos. A film can't be shot with constraints; it needs human interaction. But the virus is here to stay. So, we have to realign our methods.”

Sircar stated that this upcoming film is a tribute to the late actor before he succumbed to complications brought on by his disease, he was working on it with all of his heart. "I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment. During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa [Irrfan's wife] and Babil [son]. Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss."