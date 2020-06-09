Anushka Sharma stresses upon the importance of being known for her skill

Anushka Sharma is one of the biggest self-made names in all of Bollywood and with her star-studded past in the industry, she wishes she can remake a name for herself moving forward.

According to a report by IANS, Anushka hopes to be recognized for her skill, "I have had an incredible journey, started off very well in the industry and got appreciated for the work I did. I stood out as an actor and it is of prime importance to me that I'm known for my work, and I think I established that as an actor.”

"I took risks as an actor and a lot of them paid off. I think the ability that I have to take risks, to take bold steps with my career choices, has continued, and is reflective of me as a producer, because of the kind of content that we have chosen to produce.”

Albeit the content she has chosen for her production debut is a boundary-pushing piece, she hopes the unique content is something she is eager to work on, "When I'm taking bold decisions and I'm taking risks, I feel worthy of the position that I am in. I feel like I want to leverage that position I've made for myself as an actor to be able to push stories and back creative individuals and talent to create something genuinely unique and new. These have been the steps that we have taken and those steps have led us to a show like Paatal Lok"