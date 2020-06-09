Javed Akhtar lauds free thinkers, atheists over logical thinking despite dangers. Photo: jagranjosh

At the Jaipur Literature Festival a couple of years ago, Javed Akhtar touched upon rationality and free-thinking. During the course of a Q&A session, he praised Richard Dawkins for his rationalized and scientific temperament.

He claimed, “If someone asks me to name three great intellectuals in the world, I would have to think about the other two.”

“That was the only time I met him,” Javed states. Last Friday however, the writer received a text from Richard Dawkins himself, praising Javed for becoming the only man in of Indian heritage to receive the Richard Dawkins Award.

Recalling the moment of the text, Javed quipped that he kind of thought someone might be pulling his leg. “For a moment, I thought that somebody is playing a prank on me because they know how much I admire him.”

According to Hindustan Times he revealed, “I remember reading God Delusion, his ultimate work. He has a unique position in the world. This movement that he started with Sam Harris, Christopher Hitchens etc. is in a very positive direction and it is a healthy change that they are trying to bring about.”

Before concluding he pointed out how difficult a time free-thinkers like Dawkins face in India. “I have been an atheist for so many years. I used to think on my own and discuss it with so many people who were atheists themselves. We would talk about this and the need for logical and rational thinking and so on. Back then, I had no idea that there were people who were writing about this. The God Delusion was the first book I read in my life, written by an atheist. There was so much in the book that I used to think about myself, and then there was so much that I had learnt from the book.”