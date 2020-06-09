Ten employees at Governor House Punjab diagnosed COVID-19 positive

At least ten employees, including the governor's driver, tested positive for coronavirus at the Governor House Punjab. — Wikimedia Commons/Files

LAHORE: Ten employees at Governor House Punjab have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, at least 133 employees were tested for the virus.



Governor Sarwar himself has tested negative and is busy with work as usual, said the spokesperson. "All possible precautions are being taken at the Governor House to safeguard against the virus," he added.

Punjab, the province with the highest population has recorded 40,819 infections and 683 deaths from the coronavirus so far.

Lockdown to be imposed in areas with higher cases

Separately, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the provincial government will impose a lockdown in areas with higher number of coronavirus cases to stem the spread of the disease.

The provincial health minister spoke to media today, where she said that the government had warned earlier that the number of cases will rise.



The minister said that the final decision regarding the lockdown will be taken by the cabinet committee.

“Lahore has more than 19,000 coronavirus cases,” said the Punjab health minister, adding that when the lockdown was eased "people thought that the coronavirus threat no longer exists".

At least 670,000 may be infected in Lahore alone

Meanwhile, a summary that had been forwarded to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar last month said that an estimated 670,000 could be affected by the coronavirus in Lahore alone.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the summary was forwarded to CM Buzdar on May 15. It contained results of samples collected from hotspots, residences and offices in Lahore.

