Kriti Sanon spills her weight loss secrets during lockdown

Even during lockdown, Kriti Sanon is not letting her weight loss journey hit pause

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is known as one of the fittest in the industry with looks to die for.

And while the lockdown may have played spoilsport for many fitness freaks with the closure of gyms, the Luka Chuppi star is not letting her weight loss journey hit pause.

Speaking about the process of shedding the extra kilos, Kriti turned to her Instagram Story with a message of encouragement for all those looking to do the same and giving her dietitian a shout-out.

"For those who wanna get their daily diet routine on track! She's the one you need!"

"Thank you so much for guiding me through this weight gain and loss process for Mimi. Wouldn't have been possible without you! Had gained 15kgs, and despite the lockdown, lost most of it. Just maybe 1.5 kgs more to go,” she wrote.

During an earlier live session, Kriti had spoken about her weight gain process, saying: "We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn't want the character to have a chiseled face.”

"Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even Yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice,” she said.