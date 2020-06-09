Katrina Kaif swims next to a whale shark in a jaw-dropping throwback video

Katrina Kaif shares throwback video swimming with her ‘most incredible friend’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a throwback video where she could be seen swimming in deep waters with her ‘most incredible friend’ on World Oceans Day.



The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared the throwback video with the caption, “#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend” with a whale emoji.

In the video clip, Katrina could also be seen waving at the camera while swimming next to the whale shark.



According to Indian media, the video appears to be from Katrina's photos shoot for Vogue magazine that she did in Philippines in 2016.

Fans and B-town celebrities showered love on the endearing post. Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Very cool.”

The World Oceans Day is marked every year on June 8 to emphasize on the importance of oceans and the need for protection of marine life.