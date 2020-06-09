COAS Bajwa meets Afghan president, discuses bilateral issues

Photo: File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday during the army chief's one-day visit to Kabul, ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, the two discussed bilateral issues, border management and the Afghan peace process during their meeting.

The army chief is accompanied by Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid and Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on his visit to Afghanistan.

The visit by COAS Bajwa follows a meeting with US Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, during the meeting "matters of mutual interest" came under discussion as well as the overall regional security situation.

This included an exchange on "Afghan refugees issue and the Afghan reconciliation process", a statement from the ISPR had read.

The two had also discussed the Pak-Afghan border management.

"Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals," the statement concluded.