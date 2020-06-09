close
Tue Jun 09, 2020
June 9, 2020

More than 700 recover from COVID-19 in Sindh within 24 hours: Wahab

Tue, Jun 09, 2020

KARACHI: In Sindh, around 750 people have recovered from the coronavirus within the past 24 hours, said Sindh government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday.

According to the Sindh government spokesman, 19,800 patients have recovered from the province so far.

Wahab said that those isolating themselves and resting are the ones speedily recovering.

The official urged the public to make the use of face masks mandatory, appealing people to not leave their homes unnecessarily.

He also requested the elderly to take extra care and not leave their homes without a reason.

According to statistics, Sindh has the highest number of recovered patients among other parts of the country.

As of today, Sindh crossed 39,500 cases of the virus with 679 deaths.

