Kim Kardashian shares loved-post to wish Kanye West a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian has shared a loved-up post to wish her ‘king’ Kanye West a happy birthday.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted some candid snaps of herself and her husband to mark the rapper's 43rd birthday.

Both the celebrities looked dashing in black outfits. The reality star, 39, was seen flashing a huge smile in one of the cute pics before puckering up to Kanye in the other. She captioned her post: 'Happy Birthday to my King,' providing the best clap back to claims she and Kanye ‘haven’t been seeing eye to eye’ during lockdown.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, are isolating at home during lockdown with their four children, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.



According to previous reports, the pair’s differing schedules have been causing some tension between them, but the couple are working things out while in quarantine together.

Both Kim and Kanye have recently been seen throwing their support behind Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the US, following the death of George Floyd – an unarmed black man who died following his brutal arrest, where a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.