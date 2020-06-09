Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures with Ranbir Kapoor's dogs: 'They make everything better'

Alia Bhatt, and her beau Ranbir Kapoor, have been keeping fans entertained with constant updates on their life during lockdown.

Recently Alia, turning to Instagram, expressed her love for Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido, in a bunch of adorable clicks that she shared making all pet-lovers swoon.

Alia's first picture was a silhouette image wherein she was seen given the furry friend a good neck massage. On the other hand, the second picture, had her kissing the dog as she hugged her with all love.

She captioned the image as, “They make everything better.”

Check out Alia's post here

Alia has been spending the lockdown at home with her cats and as well as Ranbir's dogs.



The actress had shared quite a few pictures with beau Ranbir's dogs Lionel and Nido earlier as well.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2.